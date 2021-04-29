Things to be noted while treating a COVID-19 patient at home

The number of Coronavirus-positive cases is increasing day by day. Only those in critical condition should be admitted to hospitals and others should remain at home. Those who are positive need to take care of many things while staying at home. Due to the unavailability of hospital facilities at home, precautions should be taken to ensure a timely treatment in case of any serious health problems. It requires careful attention and vigilance?.

Things to do:

Drink plenty of water: Make sure you drink enough water every day. Fresh water and fresh juices can be used to avoid sugary drinks.

Gargle twice: Do not forget to gargle with salt in lukewarm water twice a day. This should be done in such a way that the hot saltwater soaks into the throat. If the children are positive, the adults should give instructions.

Steam inhalation: If you have problems with nasal congestion or sore throat, be sure to use steam inhalation. This can also be done in the morning and evening.

Only one person at home: If there is someone in your house, who is Covid? positive, remember to stay only one person at the home to take care of the patient. Everyone’s interaction with the patient can lead to more people becoming infected. Interventions can be arranged in such a way that there is no direct contact.

Keep a distance: In situations where the caretaker needs to approach the patient for giving food etc., keep a proper distance and use a special plate to give food to the patient.

Double masking: Be sure to use two masks while approaching the patient. You can use a three-layer mask on the face as well as a regular cloth mask.

DANGER SIGNS

While staying at home, many people are found to have increased discomfort and have to be transferred to hospitals. So let’s see what are the danger signs to watch out for.

* Oxygen level below 92

* Severe difficulty in breathing

* Unbearable headache

* Fading of face and lips (like anemia)

* Difficulty in speaking

* Unbearable and unusual chest pain

If such symptoms are noticed, make arrangements to transfer the patient to the hospital immediately and ensure expert treatment.