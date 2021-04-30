Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shares informative video on how to be safe at Covid vaccine centres

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared an informative video to raise awareness about toe coronavirus pandemic. The actor has shared the video released by Crux India on how to avoid contracting Covid-19 at vaccination centres.

, “Get the VACCINE and take precautions so you do not get the VIRUS. @crux.india. 1.double mask or wear a N95 mask. 2. Wear gloves 3. Carry a sanitizer 4. Avoid talking 5. Do not remove your mask if you plan to click a picture getting the vaccine { since a lot of people will be doing that} 6. Do not use the toilet at the vaccination centre. Please amplify this I will be taking all the proper precautions please do so yourself”, Varun Dhawan captioned the video.