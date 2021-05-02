DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWS

Election Results: Palaniswami, MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi, Haasan in lead, Dhinakaran trailing

May 2, 2021, 03:32 pm IST

DMK President MK Stalin is leading from Kolathur Assembly constituency by a margin of 3,697 votes and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin of DMK is leading from the Chepauk constituency by a margin of 16,819 votes.

Edapaddi Palaniswami of AIADMK is leading from his Edappadi constituency by a margin of 19,903 votes and O Panneerselvam of AIADMK is leading from Bodiyanakkanur constituency by a margin of 350 votes.

In Coimbatore (South), MNM’s Kamal Haasan is in the leading by a margin of 534 votes.

However, TTV Dhinakaran, who had chosen the Kovilpatti constituency rather than getting re-elected in his RK Nagar constituency, is trailing behind AIADMK’s Kadambur C Raju. by a margin of 1,359 votes.

The results for the 16th Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections are to be declared today, May 02, 2021. The elections for the 234-seats high octane TN Assembly Elections were held on April 06, 2021, in a single phase.

The 2021 TN Assembly Elections are the state’s first elections since the death of two key leaders, J. Jayalalithaa, AIADMK, and M. Karunanidhi, DMK.

