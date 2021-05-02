Rhea Chakraborty reportedly looking for work in Tollywood

Rhea Chakraborty is reportedly looking for work in Hyderabad. If the grapevine is to be believed, she has been meeting filmmakers in Hyderabad who are interested in casting her.

“The multiple events of the last year took a massive toll on Rhea. It has taken her a humongous amount of effort to try starting all over again. She has been knocking every door she can, asking for work, trying to get her life back to normal,” a source said.

Rhea, meanwhile, has made a comeback on social media to help those in need amid the second wave of pandemic. After she received requests from her follower, she has been amplifying the same and mobilizing resources on her stories. “Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can… Small help or big help, help is help… Dm me if I can help in any way… will try my best… take care, be kind… Love and strength,” she wrote.