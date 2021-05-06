China detects 18 cases of double mutant COVID-19 variant from India

China reported 18 cases of the double mutant COVID-19 variant from India. More COVID-19 cases imported from India were feared to be found in China. However, they are unlikely to set off cluster infections because of the country’s strict entry and screening rules, the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention told the state media.

The CDC weekly said, three Chinese citizens, tested positive after they came to the southwest Chinese city of Chongqing after returning from India via Kathmandu. They were working in Noida at a mobile phone company and traveled to Delhi by car on April 19 before flying to Nepal. According to weekly report, “They stayed in a hotel in Nepal for two days and then flew to southwest China’s Chongqing on April 21 and immediately tested positive for Covid-19 after landing in Chongqing”. Three returning citizens suspected of contracting a virus variant in India said a Newsweek report on china’s Weibo microblogging service, “One asymptomatic case involved an Indian man who landed in Shanghai from Niger via Paris, and he then went to Zhejiang’s Yiwu on April 30 after quarantine and tested positive on Saturday.”