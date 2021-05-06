Have a look at these before and after vaccination tips shared by Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who has inspired many with her ‘Swasth Raho Mast Raho’ mantra, recently through her Instagram handle shared three simple precautionary measures to follow before and after taking the vaccine. Shilpa said that these measures were recommended by her good friend and celebrity nutritionist Luke Coutinho.

“Taking precautions before and after taking the vaccine for Covid-19 is as important as taking the vaccine itself. My dear friend, @luke_coutinho, has put together a very simple and helpful list of the requirements. Please follow it and take very good care of yourselves. Also, remember to mask up, sanitise well, and maintain social distancing along with taking the vaccine,” she wrote alongside the post.

Here’re 3 Tips To Follow Before And After COVID-19 Vaccination:

1. Stay hydrated:

Drink an adequate amount of fluid to avoid dehydration. According to several experts, dehydration may lead to soreness at the sight of vaccination.

2. Load up on Zinc-rich food:

Foods that are loaded with zinc like flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, almonds, walnuts, sesame seeds, eggs, dal, milk, whole grain, chicken, fruits, vegetables et al. should be added to the diet.

3. Good night sleep:

Always sleep well the night before vaccination. Science shows that deeper sleep helps make the antibody mechanism more powerful. This makes vaccination yet more effective.