‘Hold your loved ones closer than ever’: Madhuri Dixit shared a picture with her husband Sriram Nene

Madhuri posted a throwback picture with her husband Sriram Nene on her social media platform on Tuesday. Madhuri can be seen cuddling with Sriram Nene while posing for the photo. While Madhuri and Sriram’s mushy picture is a treat to look at, her caption also deserves your attention. She captioned the picture in an amazing way. Her caption read, “Hold your loved ones closer than ever ?? #MayThe4thBeWithYou”. Madhuri referred to the famous Star Wars catchphrase “May the force be with you”. May 4 is celebrated as Star Wars Day every year.

Madhuri Dixit received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine a week ago. The actress had posted her picture from the vaccination center on Instagram. In her caption, she wrote, “Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it’s available to you. #StayHomeStaySafe.”