“Tireless” work of medics in India; Pope Francis hails Indian health workers

Vatican City: Pope Francis praised Thursday the “tireless” work of doctors in India and asked them to stay strong, in a message of comfort for the coronavirus tormented nation. In a message to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference in India, the pontiff extended his “heartfelt solidarity and spiritual closeness to all the Indian people”.

“My thoughts go above all to the sick and their families, to those who care for them, and in particular to those who are mourning the loss of their loved ones,” he said. “I think too of the many doctors, nurses, hospital workers, ambulance drivers, and those working tirelessly to reply to the immediate requirements of their brothers and sisters.

“With sincere gratitude, I invoke upon all of them God’s gifts of perseverance, strength, and peace.”India is battling a surge of COVID-19 infections that has seen patients die in streets outside hospitals due to shortages of beds and oxygen. The nation on Thursday reached almost 4,000 Covid-19 deaths and more than 412,000 infections both new records dashing expectations that the catastrophic current wave may have been easing following many days of declining case numbers.