Helping hand by Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to fight covid -19,read more

The campaign will run for seven days on Ketto and the proceeds will be directed to ACT Grants, the implementation partner which will work towards providing oxygen, medical manpower, vaccination awareness and tele-medicine facilities all through the pandemic and the amount.

India captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have donated Rupees 2 crore to a fund-raising project, which will raise a total of 7 crore to support the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The two are raising money through crowd-funding platform Ketto.

They have been working towards helping as many people as possible all through the pandemic and will support India. They have started this fund-raiser with the confidence that will be able to raise substantial funds to aid those in dire need. They are confident that people will come forward to support fellow countrymen in crisis.

Anushka expressed that it has been painful to watch the suffering of people as the country’s health-care system struggled to cope with the case load.

Gayatri Yadav, spokesperson ACT Grants conveyed that, “Having strong voices like Anushka and Virat help drive fundraising efforts will go a long way towards helping us realize this goal. On behalf of India’s startup ecosystem, ACT Grants is truly grateful to have them join this mission.”