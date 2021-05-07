Karnataka state impose lockdown for 2 weeks

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa announced a complete lockdown on the state from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24. He said the decision to impose a complete lockdown was taken after the curfew imposed in the state was not effective.

“The lockdown will run for 14 days from May 10 to 24. The decision was made to close all hotels, bars, and pubs in the state these days. The movement of essential goods and services are allowed, and shops selling groceries can remain open from 6 am to 6 pm. No one will be allowed out after 10 am. Police have been directed to take strict action against those who leave”, the government said.

Meanwhile, the state reported 48,781 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.