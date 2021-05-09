“Congress doesn’t stop at hypocrisy. Look at their shameful double face”: Union Minister

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized Congress leaders’ opinion about the Central Vista redevelopment project. The union minister accused that the Congress party’s stand is “bizarre”. In a series of tweets the union minister revealed the double face of Congress leaders on the project.

” Congress’s discourse on Central Vista is bizarre. Cost of Central Vista is about Rs.20,000 crore, over several years. GoI has allocated nearly twice that amount for vaccination! India’s healthcare budget for just this year was over ?3 lakh crore. We know our priorities”, tweeted Hardeep Singh Puri.

” There are hundreds of projects being executed by various depts. Governance hasn’t come to a standstill, unlike the Congress’s times of policy paralysis”, he tweeted again.

“Central Vista is just another ongoing project. It’s only the Congress that’s obsessed about it, nobody else”, the union minister said.

“Congress doesn’t stop at hypocrisy. Look at their shameful double face. During UPA, Congress leaders wrote about the need for a new parliament. The Speaker in 2012 wrote a letter to Urban Development Ministry for the same. And now they have the gall to oppose the same project?” he said.

“They want to distract people from monumental governance failures in their states by spreading lies. So they indulge in cheap politics despite knowing this project creates direct & indirect employment for thousands of skilled, semi-skilled & unskilled workers in these times,” he tweeted.

