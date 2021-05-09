Indian Railway cancels several trains: Full list

The Indian Railway has cancelled several trains. The trains were cancelled due to low passenger traffic. Indian Railways has cancelled several trains including Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani Express, Duranto, Vande Bharat and Jan Shatabdi Express from May 9 .

The cancelled trains include 8 pairs of Shatabdi, 2 pairs of Duronto, 2 pairs of Rajdhani and one pair Vande Bharat Express. Earlier last week, the South Central Railway (SCR) had announced the cancellation of 10 trains scheduled to run between April 28 and June 1. The Eastern Railway had also suspended 16 trains from May 7 .