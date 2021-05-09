Leopard kills 8-year-old girl in Gujarat

Gujarat: On Sunday, an 8-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in the Gir East forest division in Gujarat’s Amreli district, an official said.

Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Dushyant Vasavada said that the incident occurred in Nesadi village in Savarkundla taluka around 1 am. The girl, identified as Payal Devka, was sleeping with her parents on the terrace of their home on a farm. “The leopard caught her by the neck and dragged her. The child’s body was found some 80 metres away. Cages have been set up in the area to rescue the leopard,” he added.