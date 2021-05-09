Police “live-stream funeral” for family between BJP brawl

A 41-year-old woman from Thailand reached Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, days later she succumbed to Covid-19. The woman was on a tourist visa was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after contracting symptoms of the disease. She was enduring treatment in the hospital’s Covid ward, where she passed away on May 3.

The purpose of the woman’s visit to Lucknow is still unknown. Some reports hint that she landed in the capital city of UP on April 28. The Lucknow Police is inquiring her local associate, a tour escort recognized as Salman Khan, to discover the purpose for her visit to the city.

A unit under the control of DCP (East) Sanjeev Suman has been created at the command of the Lucknow Police Commissioner to investigate the subject. More inquiry will be carried out based on a statement that will be submitted by this unit. Though, some opposition leaders in the state, including Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh, claimed that the Thai national was brought to India by the son of BJP MP Sanjay Seth as an escort.

In a tweet, Singh posted a photo of BJP MP Sanjay Seth getting a picture snapped with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The SP leader also examined the UP Police’s inaction in this special case. While asking a CBI inquiry into the topic, ex-Uttar Pradesh state minister IP Singh also asked the UP CMO and National Commission for Women (NCW) whether they would take notice and start an inquiry. Reacting to the accusations, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth said he has written to Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur to probe about the basis on which his son’s name is being specified in association with the case. The Member of Parliament also necessitated an in-depth investigation into the matter.

“I will ask the police if they have any witnesses or proof to prove my son’s involvement in all this and then share. I am interested to know how and why my son’s name is being put in the entire case,” BJP MP Sanjay Seth told. When the probe team called the Thai woman’s local acquaintance, Salman Khan, the number displayed up as ‘Day Care spa’ outlet. Salman Khan rejected any such allegations and told that the woman was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow on April 28.

“One Rakesh Sharma, a known associate of the Thai woman, received a call from the Thai embassy or the Thai woman, after which he told me to go and look after the woman. The woman’s family demanded her to be treated in Delhi, but due to a dip in oxygen level, doctors denied,” Salman Khan said. He continued, “After she died, the embassy authorized me to cremate her with rituals. But fake news is being speculated in the media and families have started receiving calls from everywhere. Family is even ready to state coming to India.”Communication was done with the Thai Embassy in New Delhi to notify them about the woman’s death. In a letter to the Lucknow district government, the Thai Embassy asked officials to cremate her body and send the mortal remains back to Thailand.

The letter also states that the woman’s family has been notified about her death and that the Lucknow district administration should also give the death certificate back to Thailand. The reason for death as designated by doctors at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital should be named in the death certificate, wrote embassy administrators. The Lucknow Police cremated the body of the Thai national in the presence of the local tour guide, Salman Khan, who was her associate. The final rituals were streamed live for her family in Thailand, said Vibhuti Khand police station SHO Chandra Shekhar Singh.