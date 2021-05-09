You’re the real heroes: Anushka Sharma to healthcare & frontline workers

Recently Anushka on Twitter shared a video praising the efforts and dedication of healthcare and frontline workers amid the second wave of coronavirus.

We’d like to say a big thank you to all our healthcare and frontline workers, their dedication is truly inspiring. You continue to risk your lives for the nation, and for that, we are eternally grateful to you. You are the real heroes, for Virat and I, and for the nation. pic.twitter.com/c7l3kdU94R — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 9, 2021

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of Covid-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood also an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks and many Bollywood stars are coming forward to help the aided people affected by the pandemic, by giving resources and also sharing covid related fundraiser events.