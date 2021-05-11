“Are you creative?” Show your artistic flair in different ways without any pressure!!!

The world would be a dreadful place without creative people. Could you even imagine life without art? The thought alone makes me tremble. Many people take several subjects with the assumption that they can join any course after studying Plus Two. Entering such courses is like giving in to the influence of others and looking for a job opportunity. But some choose courses of their choice. They are a little creative and art lovers. If you’re a little creative you will choose one of the following.

Photography course; Photography courses are courses that can be taken in any stream at Plus Two. Today, many institutes and universities give photography courses. This course allows you to study the technical features of photography and become a professional photographer. If you are interested, you can enter undergraduate courses such as photojournalism. Many opportunities await in the media, fashion, and advertising.

Design Courses; The possibilities of design courses stretch to fashion design, interior design, footwear design, apparel design, graphic design, and web design. Students who have finished Class XII can opt for design courses. Must have studied science at a plus level to take some design courses. ? Various diploma courses are also available. Works in Fine Arts Dancing, Painting, Photography, Film, and Architecture. Many certificates, diplomas, and degree courses are offered by various institutes and universities. Students above Class XII can opt for BA in Fine Arts. Fine arts courses are ideal for students who want to draw.

Animation courses; Animation is a fast-growing field. It is unique in that it combines art and technology. Students who have completed Class XII can opt for courses like Animation-3D Diploma, BA (Hons) Animation, BFA (Animation), BA in Animation, and Digital Arts.

Film making; Those who are interested in movies can choose it as a career. There are film-making courses in institutions like the Pune Film Institute. Diploma and PG Diploma courses are available. Specialize in screenwriting, directing, acting, and cinematography.