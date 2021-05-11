Famous writer Madambu Kunjikkuttan passes away

Thrissur: Writer, actor, and screenwriter Madamp Kunjukuttan (81) passed away here today. He was undergoing covid treatment at Ashwini Hospital in Thrissur.

He was having congenital heart disease when he was admitted to the hospital the previous day following a fever. He has won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay (Karunam) and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award. His wife Savitri Antarjanam. Children: Haseena and Jaseena.

He was born in 1941 in Kiralur Madamp Manayil to Sankaran Namboothiri and Savitri Antharjanam. The novels are Ashwatthamavu, Mahaprasthanam, Avighanamasthu, Bhrasht, Entaro Mahanubhavulu, Nishadham, Pathalam, Aryavartham, Amritasya Putrah, and Thonyasam.