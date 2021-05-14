Covid-19: Lockdown extended; triple lockdown in 4 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The lockdown in Kerala has been extended till May 23. The announcement was made at a press conference held by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the Covid review meeting.

The first lockdown in the state was announced on May 8 from 6 am to May 16 for nine days. But the daily increase in Covid cases and the increase in Covid test positivity rates has prompted the government to continue the lockdown.

Triple lockdowns announced in four districts. The triple lockdowns are in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts where the Covid positivity rate is highest. The state has extended the lockdown again as the current lockdown continues till May 16.

All existing restrictions will remain in place without further restrictions. The CM said that strict restrictions would be imposed in areas where Covid spread is severe. Districts that impose a triple lockdown will have their current public exemptions reduced. But in other areas, the current restrictions will remain in place. The Chief Minister said in a press conference that strict controls are being introduced to reduce the spread of Covid disease and in districts where TPR is high, there will be strict control.

At the expert committee meeting held today, various departments like Revenue, Disaster Management Authority and Police recommended that the lockdown be extended in the state. Organizations, including the IMA, have called for the lockdown to be extended.