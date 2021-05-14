Covid Protocol violation, huge crowd at Hyderabad’s Charminar

Even though the state of Telangana is under a 10-day complete lockdown, hundreds of people thronged the markets near Hyderabad’s Charminar area on Friday for Eid-ul-Fitr shopping, challenged restrictions to contain the Covid spread in Telangana, which has close to 60,000 active coronavirus cases. A video posted by news agency ANI showing people flouting social distancing norms and other COVID-19 protocols is making rounds on the internet. In the video, most of the people were seen shopping without wearing masks and there was no social distancing in place.

At Charminar in the old quarters of Hyderabad this morning, tens of thousands were seen milling at the Madina market, shopping for the Eid festival on Friday. Not every face was masked. Since cars are banned as part of the restrictions, a traffic jam built up in several parts of the old city.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali has said no more than four people can offer prayers at any mosque during Ramzan, Eid-ul-fitr namaaz or Friday prayers.

No public gatherings would be allowed in open places and people must offer prayers inside their homes. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is among those who have urged people to pray at home this Eid, given the raging virus.

Hyderabad has seen a marginal dip in Covid numbers over the last week but mass gatherings like the one near Charminar is a big source of worry. Nearly 29,000 Covid patients are in hospitals across Telangana.