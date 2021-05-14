Kerala: Heavy rain, Cyclonic storm Tauktae intensifies

The low pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshwadeep has intensified into a deep depression, said the Indian Meteorological Department. According to the IMD, this depression will intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours.

Kerala continues to witness heavy rain, as cyclone Tauktae intensifies. Several districts including the capital Thiruvananthapuram has been put under red alert. Meanwhile, CM Pinarayi Vijayan advised fishermen not to venture out into the sea. Though Kerala is not in the path of the cyclone, as per the forecast, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the state till May 16.

The depression over Lakshadweep moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 19 kilometre per hour in the past six hours. It lay centred over Lakshwadeep area and the adjoining southeast and east-central Arabian Sea at 2.30 pm, by IMD bulletin on Friday. This cyclonic disturbance intensified into a deep depression about 50 km north-northwest of Amini Divi, which is 310 km west-southwest of Kannur in Kerala.

Due to its proximity to the sea, the problem of flooding is particularly serious in Chellanam, a coastal village in Ernakulam district. Due to a combination of uninterrupted rain starting Thursday morning and sea-erosion, many homes in the village are already under water.

The administration has opened a relief camp at the St Mary’s school for those living in low-lying areas. Due to the surge in Covid cases, both in the village and the district, segregated facilities for regular residents, those in quarantine and those who have tested positive have been arranged. But many residents are still reluctant to go to relief camps fearing transmission of the virus.

After the cyclonic warning the National Disaster Response Force has deployed several teams on ground. At least 24 teams are pre-deployed and 29 teams are on standby for Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra told by, NDRF DG, SN Pradhan.

In a warning, IMD predicted intense showers in Gujarat starting May 17, with its intensity escalating in the subsequent days. The state will have extremely heavy rainfall at a few places like Saurashtra and Kutch on May 18 and 19. The cyclonic storm is expected to reach Gujarat coast on May 18.