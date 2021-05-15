Former KKR and England left-arm speedster Harry Gurney to Retire

England and Nottinghamshire pacer, Harry Gurney, has announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket at the age of 34. His career was plagued by injuries and the left-arm pacer was recovering from a shoulder injury when he announced his decision to hang up his boots.

Harry Gurney featured in 10 ODIs and 2 T20Is for England, picking up 11 and three wickets, respectively. He tasted more success in domestic and T20 cricket. He won three One-Day Trophies and one T20 Blast title in 2017. Gurney also played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, claiming seven wickets in eight matches in IPL 2019.

In an official statement released by Nottinghamshire, the 34-year-old expressed that the time had come for him to hang up his boots,added that playing for England and various T20 leagues was more than what he had expected for his career. He finishes his cricketing career with 310 first-class wickets from 103 matches and 190 scalps in 156 T20s.

Playing for England, in the IPL, and winning eight trophies at home and abroad including the Blast, Big Bash and CPL has exceeded his wildest dreams.He was always prepared for leaving cricket and he have discovered a new path in business that gives him the same excitement that he felt when he discovered the game all those years ago.