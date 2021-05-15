Madhuri Dixit remembers choreographer Saroj Khan, recalls how she scolded her

Madhuri Dixit on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 in the upcoming episode, will be seen remembering her days with late choreographer Saroj Khan. In the latest promo shared by Colors TV, the actress is seen moved to tears by a performance honoring her and Saroj Khan, who died last year.

The promo shows Madhuri replies Bharti Singh asking if she was ever scolded by Saroj. She said,”Hann khaayi hai daat. Ek baar mujhe daat diya kyuki main ro padi kyuki mere director ne mujhe daat diya tha. Toh mere aankhon mein aansun aagaye the aur woh daatti hai, ‘Ro kyu rahi ho? Rona nahi kabhi life mein’. She used to give me that strength on the sets. Bohut bohut bohut unko yaad karti hun. (Yes, I’ve been scolded by her. Once she scolded me for crying after my director had scolded me. My eyes welled up and she said, ‘Why are you crying? Don’t ever cry in life’… I miss her a lot).”

In the upcoming episode, the show will be celebrating Madhuri Dixit’s 54th birthday. Contestants of Dance Deewane 3 will be performing on the song Tabaah Ho Gaye from the movie Kalank and dedicate it to her as a gift. The song was the last song Saroj choreographed on Madhuri.

Madhuri Dixit, one of the judges of Dance Deewane 3 had been missing for a while. Nora Fatehi was seen filling in for the actress.