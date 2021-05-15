PM Narendra Modi held a review meeting today on COVID-19,Lets know what has been discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the situation over the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in India on Saturday.Central governments senior officials who attended the meeting also provided the Prime Minister with a detailed briefing over the current status of other Covid-19 related efforts, from testing to the positivity and recovery rates. Prime Minister Modi instructed that the rate of Covid-19 testing be scaled up in areas that have reported high test positivity rates.

Prime Minister Modi took to his official handle on Twitter to post, “Discussed a number of issues during today’s review meeting on COVID-19, including scaling up testing in areas with high TPR, preparing localized containment strategies, augmenting health capacities in rural areas and ramping up the speed of vaccination.”Prime Minister Modi about the vaccination process and the state-wise coverage of 45+ population.The roadmap for future vaccine availability was also discussed.

He also discussed about empowering ASHA and Anganwadi workers with all necessary tools and asked for guidelines to be made available in easy language along with illustrations for home isolation and treatment in rural areas and focus on door-to-door testing and surveillance.

For rural areas, he noted that a proper distribution plan for ensuring oxygen supply needs to be chalked out, including the thorough provision of oxygen concentrators. The health workers should be adequately trained to operate such equipment, and power supply should be ensured for the smooth operation of such medical devices. PM Modi took “serious note” of some reports about ventilators lying unutilised in storage in some states and directed that an immediate audit of installation and operation of ventilators provided by the central government be carried out.