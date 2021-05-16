Kerala lockdown: Check what all will function in triple lockdown districts…

Thiruvananthapuram: From May 15 midnight onwards a triple lockdown has been announced in four districts of Kerala. CM Pinarayi Vijayan told that 10,000 police officers have been stationed for its effective implementation. Triple lockdown is announced in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Malappuram.

The government stated that in the districts where the triple lockdown has been declared, petrol bunks and medical stores will remain open, and bakeries and grocery shops will be opened only on alternate days. Banks will be working only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Household workers and home nurses can travel by getting an online pass. Plumbers and electricians can also travel in emergency situations after getting a pass. No other social activities, other than community kitchens and Janakeeya restaurants, will be permitted in the places where the triple lockdown is announced.

The borders of the four districts will remain closed, with having only one road connecting these districts to the others will be open. People who are working in emergency services will be required to show their identity cards and then only they will be allowed to enter these districts.

Higher police officials will be stationed in the places where the triple lockdown has been declared. Drone surveillance will be used to find out people breaching physical distancing and geofencing technology will be used to find if someone is breaking quarantine rules. Under the Epidemic Disease ordinance, people who try to break the quarantine and those who help them break the rules will be charged.