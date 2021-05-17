“Earthquake” ; Tremor of 4.5 magnitude ,No casualties reported

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 tremored Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district in the initial hours of Monday, officials stated. No mishap or damage to property was recorded, they said. The earthquake was reported at 3.37 am with its epicenter one km East-South East of Una in the Gir Somnath district located in Saurashtra area, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

”There has been no damage or casualty,” Gir Somnath Collector Ajay Prakash said. On July 16 last year, an earthquake of 4.8 magnitudes was reported near Rajkot in Gujarat.