Triple lockdown: Thiruvanathapuram district collector waqrnspeople

Thiruvananthapuram: The district collector said that in addition to the existing lockdown restrictions, more stringent restrictions have been imposed in the district as part of the triple lockdown. Navjot Khosa informed.

Restrictions:

1. Shops and bakeries selling food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, meat, fish, fodder and pet food may be open on alternate days from Monday. Shops should be closed at 2 pm on working days.

2. Milk and newspaper distribution should be completed before 8 am.

3. Ration shops, Maveli stores, Supplyco shops and milk booths may be open daily till 5 pm.

4. Hotels and restaurants may be open for home delivery only from 7 am to 7.30 pm. No takeaways or parcel service allowed.

5. Medical stores, petrol pumps, ATMs, life-saving equipment shops, hospitals and clinics will be open every day.

6. The public should buy essential items from the nearest shop to the house. You will not be allowed to travel long distances to purchase these.

7. Banks, insurance companies and financial institutions may operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are allowed to work from 10 am to 1 pm with minimum staff. Co-operative banks will be open on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 am to 1 pm. E-commerce and delivery of essential items will be allowed daily from 7 am to 2 pm.

Police will strictly control entry into and out of the district. Strict restrictions will also be imposed in the containment zones. Interstate transportation will be permitted only for freight and essential services. It is mandatory to register on the Kovid Awareness Portal for inter-state essential travel.

Journalists need a special police pass to enter and leave the district. The online pass is mandatory for domestic workers and home nurses. Pass is also mandatory for technicians working in electronics and plumbing. Passes are available on application at pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in