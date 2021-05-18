“Breaking News” ; A boat carrying around 50 migrants drowned off,33 others were rescued

Tunisia; Tunisian officials state more than 50 migrants have sunk off the coast of the North African land, while 33 others were saved by workers from an oil platform. Defense Ministry representative Mohamed Zekri said Tuesday that a boat bearing the migrants fell off at Sfax, on Tunisia’s southeast shore. He said navy units were assigned to examine the ocean for missing travelers.

Flavio Di Giacomo, a representative for the Mediterranean coordination office of the International Organization for Migration, said on Twitter that the 33 survivors belonged to Bangladesh. The boat left from Zwara, Libya, on Sunday, he said. The nationalities of the people who died were not instantly clear. An International Organization for Migration spokesman in Tunisia, Riadh Kadhi, said the descendants told that the boat carried about 90 passengers when it left Libya.

Libya is a regular starting point for Europe-bound migrants making the critical Mediterranean Sea crossing. Tunisia’s official TAP news agency stated that navy units saved another 113 migrants from Bangladesh, Morocco, and sub-Saharan Africa on Monday afternoon as their boat was about to sink off Djerba, an island near the Tunisian coast.