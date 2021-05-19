“Congress-Pandemic Tool Kit”; Booking hospital beds in advance, Spreading images of dead bodies

MUMBAI: The national media has appeared with proof that many things were planned to humiliate the country and terrorize the people while the country was reeling from the covid epidemic. This revealed a very big conspiracy of the Congress. Many of the things stated in it were spread by several media and circulated through social media.

Moreover, the tool kit shows that photographs of people being burned and panicked should be spread more and that celebrities who contribute to PM Cares should be encircled, insulted, and attacked. It is said that deaths and diseases in Gujarat should be more advertised. So, many WhatsApp groups claimed that the deaths were in Gujarat and even in Maharashtra. The main points of the tool kit are as follows.

Important instructions in the toolkit

1. Propagate that Kumbh Mela is the chief cause for the spread of covid. Spread the word that Eid Gahs is a blend of love and happiness.

2. Share pictures of corpses and death beds as much as possible. There have been several pictures in the international media. Add local images and expand them.

3. Pre-book or reserve beds in the hospitals. Tag the Indian Youth Congress and help only those who request help. Give preference to journalists who come in need. The absence of a proper BJP system should give the impression that Congress has come to the rescue.

4. Do whatever it takes to tarnish the image of Modi. Use the international media to mobilize against India as well as experienced intellectuals and liberal celebrities.

5. Target Gujarat and make allegations.

6. Spread the word that the Central Vista Project is Modi’s home.

7. When referring to covid in India, say ‘Indian variant’. On social media, describe it as the ‘Modi variant’.

8. Search for players who have contributed to the PM CARES Fund and insult them in cyberspace and commit suicide.

9. Use words like Missing Amit Sha, Quarantined Jaishakar, Insensitive Nirmala Sitaraman, Sidelined Rajnath Singh regularly.

Read more; “US threatening peace and stability” ;China after a warship sailed through the sensitive waterway

This is what their leaked toolkit says. At the same time, many say that people need to understand and act on the political obscenities that are part of the vicious political propaganda, even during the epidemic. At the same time, it was found that beds were being booked in many hospitals in Karnataka. In addition, the activities of some Youth Congress leaders were widely publicized. All this points to the filthy malice of Congress. The tool kit says that even national security should not be looked at to tarnish Modi’s image.