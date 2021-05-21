Record downloading of Signal and Telegram compared to WhatsApp

According to data from analytics firm Sensor Tower, Telegram and Signal have been downloaded more often than WhatsApp. WhatsApp announced a change in the privacy policy in January 2021. Since then, there has been a huge decline in the downloading of WhatsApp. At the same time, the downloads of WhatsApp’s rival messaging app like Signal and Telegram have increased by almost 1200 percent.

From January to May 15, a large number of people have opted for another messaging platform over WhatsApp. Due to this, the downloading of Telegram and Signal has increased significantly.

Telegram has registered a growth rate of 98 percent as compared to the last year. Signal’s growth rate of 1,192 percent has been achieved in the first four months of January 2021 to April 2021. The download of the Signal app was 64.4 million. Whereas WhatsApp downloading has fallen by 43 percent over the previous year. Thus the downloading number stood at 172.3 million.