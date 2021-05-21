UAE: Overtaking on emergency lane fines Dh1,000, 6 black points

On Friday, the Abu Dhabi Police shared a video showing motorists illegally overtaking using the emergency lane.

As per the official tweet, the video was published in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police Follow-up and Control Center and within the “You Comment” initiative.

According to Article No. 42 of the Federal Road and Traffic Law, the misdemeanour offers a fine of Dh1,000 and six black points.

Police repeated that overtaking using the emergency shoulder of other vehicles was risky as it could prevent the passage of emergency vehicles, possibly hindering them from reaching accident sites on time and costing lives.