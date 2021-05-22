Cyclone Yaas: Likely to turn extremely severe by May 25; Know Origin, Meaning of Name

Less than a week after severe cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ wreaked havoc in some of the Western states, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department has now warned of another depression building over the North Andaman Sea in the Bay of Bengal. The depression is likely to intensify into a powerful cyclone.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that a low pressure area was very likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday (May 22). It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 (Monday).

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal between 3.1 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a Low pressure area is very likely to form over eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea on 22nd May 2021. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May,” the IMD said in its latest statement released on Friday.

The weather department has predicted rain in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha and West Bengal. In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places during May 21 to 23.

Like other peculiar names of previous Cyclones and their origins, ‘Yaas’ has also become one of the most searched words on the internet. The word ‘Yaas’ means ‘despair or desperation’ in Arabic.

Multiple organisations like United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia (UNESCA), World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), All the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMC) including IMD and Cyclone Warning Centres from across the globe collectively decide the names of cyclones in the world. The UNESCA and WMO comprise of Oman, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand and Pakistan, and United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Qatar, Iran and Saudi Arabia respectively.

The global meteorological bodies keep interesting names of Cyclones for its long remembrance and for smooth coordination among various disaster management groups during rescue and relief operations. Also, interesting names help various disaster management groups to clear confusion while sending alerts.

After cyclone ‘Yaas’, there are many more cyclones which may hit various places across the globe in coming months. The first one which is likely to hit after ‘Yaas’ is ‘Gulab’, which was named by Pakistan. After ‘Gulab’, ‘Shaheen’ (named by Qatar), ‘Jawad’ (named by Saudi Arabia), ‘Asani (name given by Sri Lanka), ‘Sitrang’ (named by Thailand), ‘Mandous’ (by UAE) and ‘Mocha’ named by Yemen) may hit various coastal areas across the globe in coming months.

Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over Andaman Sea and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal on 23rd May, High to very High over major parts of central Bay of Bengal, north Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha – West Bengal coasts during 24th – 26th May. The fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and south Andaman Sea from 21st May onwards, into central Bay of Bengal from 23rd–25th May and into north Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal – Odisha – Bangladesh coasts from 24th– 26th May.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reviewed preparedness to handle the natural calamity with the district officials at East Midnapore and adjoining areas.