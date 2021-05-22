SpiceJet flight carrying Indian boxing team including Mary Kom, did an “Emergency Landing”

As per the sources boxer Mary Kom and 30 other members of an Indian boxing team from Delhi were compelled to remain in UAE’s airspace for about 45 minutes in a SpiceJet aircraft and fuel emergency before safely landing at Dubai Airport on Saturday morning.He said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is inquiring the whole incident.

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, SpiceJet had obtained special permission from the UAE government to carry these boxers to Dubai for the Asian Boxing Championship 2021, which will be occurred from May 24 to June 1.But, due to some confusion in Dubai airport air traffic control, the aircraft had to remain in the UAE airspace for about 45 minutes to see if the aircraft could be permitted to land and a fuel emergency was declared.

The UAE has banned all travelers to India since 25 April – except UAE citizens, diplomatic passport holders and official delegation letter holders – due to the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic in the country.Flight SG142, carrying 31 boxers and six crew members, left Delhi airport at around 2.20 am (Indian time) and landed at Dubai airport around 6.20 am (Indian time) on Saturday.Six-time world champion Mary Kom was among the boxers aboard the plane.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement: “An Indian boxing team traveled in a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai today. The aircraft has safely reached Dubai and all passengers have approved immigration.The flight and passengers had proper documents. It was a regular passenger flight under the Air Bubble Agreement and the same aircraft is bringing passengers from Dubai to India.” All scheduled international passenger flights to India have been delayed since March 23 last year. But, special international flights have been working under the Vande India Mission since May 2020 and from July last year under an air bubble pact with about 27 nations.