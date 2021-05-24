I must have ruined so many holidays for my parents: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan

On Saturday, Amir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shared her thoughts on parents making sacrifices for their children. Ira Khan is an active social media user and she often interacts with her fans on Instagram. Here, taking to Instagram Stories, she said that she ‘must have ruined’ holidays for her parents — Aamir and Reena.

In a selfie video, she could be heard saying, “Past few years I’ve felt like my mom and all parents seem to have to give up on a lot for their kids. I don’t know if I could really do that for anyone. I must have ruined so many holidays for my mom and my dad. Like you can’t do anything. You have to take your child everywhere with you which is fine but then there are so many things you can’t do because you’ve to look after them.”

With another clip, Ira added, “No movies that are PG 13, have to end your day when your child is tired and wants to go home. Can’t go off spontaneously with friends because they have school the next day. And I still call my mama for help.”

Furthermore, on a professional front, Ira is an aspiring filmmaker. She made her directorial debut in 2019 with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, a classic tragedy that ran in Mumbai and Bangalore. The play featured actress Hazel Keech in the lead role.