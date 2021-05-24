Why “Cow cuddling” is getting global attention during the pandemic???

Recently Americans are turning to cow cuddles for compassion during the Covid-19 pandemic. The animal healing system of ‘cow cuddling’ is becoming remarkably famous in the West and the costs range anywhere between 75 dollars to 200 dollars per hour. Cow cuddling concourses at some areas are reserved until July and even beyond.” People are signing up to hug cows at sanctuaries across the country, many desperate for affection as the nation approaches a full year of social distancing during the pandemic,” the Washington Post had reported in March this year.

One such means, Aimee’s Farm Animal Sanctuary, a five-acre farm in Arizona which is ranked as one of the top animal refuges in the United States, is administering cow hugging tours where people get an opportunity to hug and cuddle a cow for “an experience you’ll never forget!”.”People have come from all over the world to hug our cows. The cows bring tears of joy to your eyes and a warmth in your heart that it is an experience like none other. Our animal therapy sessions for one on one visits or a full group builds confidence in many ways,” says Aimee, owner of the sanctuary who is herself a trauma survivor with PTSD, on the website of her farm.

Meantime, many in India have carried to social media, stating that the world is ultimately rising to what the nation has been training for ages. Soliciting out slow comfort is not a new aspect in this part of the world.

Did you know that cow cuddling is a growing wellness trend? CNBC's @janewells has more. pic.twitter.com/WcynuhXMNw — The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) May 20, 2021

“At 200 dollars an hour, cow hugging is a growing wellness trend in the United States. India was ahead of the curve — dharmic scriptures have venerated cows & cattle for over 3,000 years,” tweeted Milind Deora, a former Communications and Shipping minister for the Indian government, on Saturday shared a video news report on cow hugging from American broadcaster CNBC.

India has always given great significance to cows and cow goods. Ayurveda lists cow’s milk, curd, and ghee as a vital part of the impartial diet. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the conservation, protection, and development of cows and their offspring proceeds to give regulation to the cattle development programs. RKA has been regularly working on expanding the use of different cow-panchgavya products to increase the benefits of farmers.