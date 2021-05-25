“If Hamas breaks the calm and attacks Israel, our response will be very powerful” ; Israeli PM Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a ‘very powerful’ response if Hamas infringes the ceasefire after an 11-day escalation of the dispute.“If Hamas breaks the calm and attacks Israel, our response will be very powerful,” Netanyahu said on Tuesday during a joint press announcement with the visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The visit is intended to warrant the ceasefire between Gaza’s militant organization Hamas and Israel endures and also to review humanitarian support to the Palestinian enclave. Netanyahu said he considered regional problems including Iran with Blinken and showed an expectation that the US would not revert to the nuclear agreement that the Donald Trump administration had drawn out of in 2018.

“The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will pave the way for Iran to have an arsenal of nuclear weapons with international legitimacy. We would like to reiterate that Israel will reserve its right to defend itself against the regime committed to our destruction, committed to getting the weapons of mass destruction for that end,” said Netanyahu.