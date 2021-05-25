Student designs ‘masks with mics’ to ease communication

Thrissur: A student of B.tech first-year Kevin Jacob from Thrissur Government Engineering College, Kerala has designed a mask attached with a mic and speaker to help doctors and other healthcare staff to communicate with ease.

The idea boomed in his mind after he saw his parents facing difficulties while interacting with their patients and people taking off their masks to talk and be more audible. This isn’t a feasible option during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and could put lives at risk.

Talking about the same, Kevin said, “My parents are doctors and since the beginning of the pandemic, they have been struggling to communicate with their patients. They found it very difficult to make themselves clear through multiple layers of masks and a face shield. This was when this idea came to my mind.”

He tested the first model with his parents – Dr. Senoj KC and Dr. Jyoti Mary Jose and later started to make more as the demand increased. The gadget is attached to the mask using a magnet and it will work continuously for four to six hours on a thirty-minute charge.

Kevin is now looking for companies who will be able to take this innovation to the next level of mass production. He said, “I have made over 50 such devices which are being used by doctors mainly in south India. Currently, I do not have the capital or equipment to mass produce these devices. But if somebody or a large company is willing to help me with this little project, I believe it could help a lot of people.”