US administration shut down investigation about ‘Covid lab theory’

New York: As per reports, the US administration led by US President Joe Biden has decided to shut down an investigation about the ‘Covid-19 lab theory’. The investigation launched by the Donald Trump administration was aimed at proving that the coronavirus was originated in a Chinese laboratory.

Also Read: Union government responds to WhatsApp’s lawsuit

The Biden administration has took this decision as there is no concrete evidence and lack of the quality of the work. The US administration has launched the investigation about the origin of coronavirus in May 2020. US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has claimed that there was “enormous evidence” and a “significant amount of evidence”. But as per the Biden administration there is no clarity for this.

As per reports in CNN, the decision to shut down the inquiry was made after Biden officials were briefed on the team’s draft findings in February and March of this year. Questions were raised about the legitimacy of the findings .