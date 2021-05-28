Over “300 monks tested positive for the deadly coronavirus” in a week

Guwahati: On Friday, approximately 85 monks tested positive for the fatal coronavirus at the famous Rumtek Monastery of Sikkim, as the state reported another single-day increase of 420 new cases, officials said. At least 311 priests have tested positive in Sikkim in the last week.

122 monks tested positive from the nearby Nyingma Institute in Martam. Recently, 37 positive cases were recorded at the Rumtek Monastery. 61 positive cases among monks were recorded from Gonjong Monastery, five from the Nor Monastery (both in Gangtok), and two cases from Lingdum monastery, officials stated.

East Sikkim, where all these monasteries are situated, is the most seriously affected with total cases passing the 10,000 points on Friday. 3,929 coronavirus cases have been reported in May in east Sikkim. The state has reported 6,682 cases in May taking the total account to 14,634 so far. In 17 days, over 4,000 cases have been recorded. There have been 243 deaths in Sikkim with 106 losses since April 22. There are 3,794 positive cases in the state.