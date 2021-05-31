Proud Moment: Madhuri Dixit as son Arin graduates from high school

Proud Moment!!! Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene’s elder son, Arin Nene, is now a high school graduate. Madhuri took to the social media handle to express her happiness and share her ‘proud moment’ with her fans and followers. She also congratulated those graduating this year and noted how this year has been demanding for everyone.

She shared a video from the virtual graduation ceremony on Instagram and wrote, “A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors ? Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hardwork, and focus to rise above the situation and succeed. So, follow your passion and understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, use it well. Wishing you success in everything you do. Love you always.?,” with hashtags “#ProudParent #ClassOf2021 #GraduationDay.”

Her husband also posted on Instagram, “Dear Arin, many congratulations on your high school graduation. It has been a challenging year for the world and for all of your classmates and you. We wish you all the best as you enter college and look forward to see how you and your classmates will continue to grow and do great things for the world around all of you. With love Dad.”

Fans and Followers along with celebrities pour the comment section with congratulatory messages.