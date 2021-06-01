“3,000 volunteers at Isha ashram remain untouched by Covid-19” ; Read how yoga & Ayurveda helped them…

Coimbatore; Between the second surge of Covid-19 has been rigorous in most parts of India, some clusters have survived to escape the fury of the virus. The Isha Foundation ashram in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, with thousands of volunteers, has succeeded to resist the extent of the condition along with 43 villages in the proximity. As the western province of Tamil Nadu experiences a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Isha ashram situated in Coimbatore with over 3,000 volunteers has survived untouched. The residents consider this is due to their self-imposed strict lockdown rules.

Ma Jayitri, the administrative coordinator at the Isha Yoga Centre said, “For the past one year, we’ve been very careful with following the protocols. We stopped all guests from entering the premises. All outdoor activities were also curtailed. We have reorganized the ashram…if you’re not wearing a mask, then you have to hold a board and stand for two hours as punishment,” she added.

Moreover, precautionary steps like regular temperature analyses, sanitization, and social distancing are compulsorily observed within the ashram even as the inmates remain to follow their daily duties like attending yoga sessions, cooking, gardening, farming, content production, graphic design, and composing music. The ashram has also equipped plans to hold the volunteers fit and healthy during these circumstances. Volunteers constantly follow a three-minute yogic practice called ‘Simha Kriya’ which is said to stimulate lung capacity and the immune system.

Volunteers also maintained clean eating habits which supported them to keep the virus away. “The food that we have here is Satvik food, mostly raw vegetables and fruits two times a day,” said Dr. Suman, the medical coordinator at the Isha Yoga Ashram. Talking about the routine of Ashram volunteers, Ma Jayitri told, “We start our day at 4.30 am with neem leaves and a ball of turmeric with a glass of warm water. Apart from this, we take an Ayurvedic tonic called ‘Nilvembu Kashayam’ twice a day on an empty stomach.”

The ashram aides have also provided some of their knowledge to 43 villages in the neighborhood. The neighboring regions have recorded a comparatively low case count, despite Coimbatore city limits beholding an unusual wave in cases. Panchayat head Sadanandam Booluvampatty said, “There are hardly any cases in the 13 hamlets here. Nobody goes out, only a few people leave to go get essentials and come back.”Ashram volunteers serve the famous Kashayam, which is a mix of 15 herbs, to approximately one lakh people in the neighboring 43 villages, while also teaching them some yogic exercises and generating awareness on Covid protocols.

Read more; “First case of human infection with the H10N3 bird flu reported” ; NHC sends out advisory

“We serve 90,000 people on daily basis. We convey the importance of Covid protocols in unique ways. We use loudspeakers to impart the message and speak to them in their local language,” says Swami Nakuja, a volunteer at the Isha ashram.”Every day at 11 am the volunteers serve us Kashayam. It’s kept us in good health. It’s helped us fight common cough and cold,” a local told. Stern adherence to a simple lifestyle has contrived to protect Isha ashram and surrounding villages from the attack of Covid-19.