State government permits home delivery of liquor through mobile app, website

New Delhi: A state government has permitted the home delivery of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Indian liquor. Delhi state government has announced this decision. The state government has taken this decision as the national capital is under lockdown.

As per the new order issued by the state government, home delivery of liquor will be allowed through online order using mobile apps or online web portals. The state government has made some amendments in the ‘Delhi Excise Rules’.

“The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if order is received through mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office and institution,” read the government notification.

Also Read: Government imposes Section 144 due to rising Covid-19 cases

The state government has issued Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules 2021 on Monday. As per the new rules, holders of L-13 license will be allowed to deliver liquor at homes. But, such deliveries at residences will be allowed only if the order was placed through a mobile app or an online web portal. No delivery shall be made to hostels, offices and institutions, according to the notification.

Last year the Supreme Court had advised the states to consider home delivery of liquor to maintain social distancing after visuals emerged of people crowding outside alcohol shops in violation of Covid protocols.