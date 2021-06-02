Congress demands probe into the alleged timber – loot

Wayanad; On Tuesday, the opposition Congress in Kerala asked a High Court-monitored inquiry into the alleged plundering of forest reserves in Wayanad district, stating that the government was shielding those involved. Congress leaders in a press meet carried out in Thiruvananthapuram claimed that a minister had held talks with some people who were linked with the dealers.

“The government is protecting those who have been looting and smuggling trees from the forest. The Forest Department is yet to take any action on the matter. We demand a High Court-monitored probe,” Congress MLA T Siddique said. Congress leader PT Thomas, who also chaperoned the press meet, said rosewood trees worth crores of rupees were stolen by criminals.

“Was the minister part of any conspiracy? Why was the Forest Ministry, which was held by the CPI last term, taken over by NCP?” Thomas asked. The Congress leaders asserted that more than 20 rosewood trees were looted and the government was yet to take any step. They also claimed that those included in the issue have over 40 cases filed against them.

Recently in February, the Forest Department in Wayanad had declared that it will take stringent steps to prevent timber smuggling. The department had formed a six-member team to review timber cutting and smuggling in Wayanad, after 165 cubic meters of rosewood, including trees owned by the government, were cut. A Village Officer in the district was last February barred from felling the trees by the Wayanad Collector related to an incident of cutting the trees scorning standards.

Environmental activists in Wayanad, have also called out about the widespread timber smuggling in Wayanad. Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi, an environmental protection organization, last week forwarded a letter to the Revenue Minister and the Revenue Department, urging them to take disciplinary action against executives who were purportedly supporting timber smugglers. “Wayanad is already facing major environmental issues. Timber felling from restricted areas will pave way for complete environmental degradation. Take action against officers who issue no-objection certificates for this,” Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi said in a report.