“India needs free vaccines for all” ; Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shares video from hospital bed

New Delhi; On Wednesday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a video from his hospital bed where he is receiving treatment for Covid-19 and criticized the Centre saying there is no obvious strategy on how the government intends to vaccinate all Indians by December. Shashi Tharoor queried how the government schemes to treat the entire population by December-end as guaranteed by Union minister Prakash Javadekar recently.

In the video, Shashi Tharoor says, “I support the Indian National Congress’s drive for a huge shift in the government’s policy to allow universal vaccination of all Indians within the promised deadline of December and to do so free of cost. It is not acceptable that this government should be asking that states, private hospitals, and others compete in some sort of market free for all to obtain vaccines at different prices, extortionate prices in some cases when the central government has the arrangement to purchase vaccines at affordable prices and give them to the public for free. That was the policy at the beginning of the vaccination drive,” said Tharoor.

Read more; “Very adorable complaint” ; Six-year-old complains to PM Modi over homework fuss

Recently Prakash Javadekar noted that the health ministry has provided a roadmap of giving 216 crore doses by December and how 108 crore people will be injected. Javadekar also refuted Congress and Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that it may take three years to complete the task to vaccinate the whole population. India has so far administered nearly 22 crore doses after commencing the vaccination initiative in January. A total of 4.36 crore people have been completely vaccinated in the nation so far, according to the data available on CoWIN.