Renault Triber gets an impressive 4 stars in Global NCAP

Renault made entry to the Indian market in the year 2005, these French auto makers have made constant impression in India with their small as well as big cars. One of the recent cars which made great in the market is Renault Triber, which made an entry to the Indian market in August 2019. The Triber is a made in India car which has got an impressive 4 star rating for adult occupant protection in a crash test conducted by Global NCAP. The Triber scored 3 stars for child occupant protection in the rear. The Renault Triber is the first car crash tested in 2021. It is also a massive step up for Renault India – as previous tests for the Kwid, Duster and Lodgy had seen poor results.

The Global NCAP ‘Safer Cars for India’ initiative has been on since 2014. Under the programme, over forty Indian made cars have been crash tested by the safety watchdog. David Ward, President of the Towards Zero Foundation said, “It is satisfying to note Renault’s safety improvements with Global NCAP’s Triber crash test result. We would encourage them to continue this progress and to set five stars or Safer Choice rating as their future target for the Indian market.”

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India said, “This is a proud moment for Renault in India, as Triber was conceived, developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before we took it to the world. This latest 4-Star adult (occupant) rating reaffirms that Renault stands by its commitment to make the best in global car safety, accessible to Indian customers.”