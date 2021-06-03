End of a political era : Israel to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel; The opposition head went closer to replacing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he formally declared the country’s president that he has entered deals with political associates to build a new government. About 35 minutes before a Wednesday midnight deadline, the centrist Yair Lapid told President Reuven Rivlin in an email: “I am honored to inform you that I have succeeded in forming a government.”Rivlin, attending Israel’s soccer cup final at the time, praised Lapid by phone.

Lapid’s chief partner is nationalist Naftali Bennett, who would work as a prime minister first under a rotation between the two men. Lapid, 57, an ex-TV host and finance minister, would take over the power after two years. Their coalition government would include a patchwork of small and medium parties from over the political spectrum, including for the initial time in Israel’s history a party that describes Israel’s 21% Arab minority – the United Arab List. It would also hold Bennett’s Yamina (Rightward), center-left Blue and White, directed by Defence Minister Benny Gantz, the left-wing Meretz and Labour parties, ex-defense minister Avigdor Lieberman’s nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party, and New Hope, a right-wing party headed by former education minister Gideon Saar, who burst away from Netanyahu’s Likud.

But the delicate fresh government, which would set a razor-thin majority in parliament, was only anticipated to be sworn in about 10-12 days from now, leaving slight space for Netanyahu’s camp to attempt and nullify by converting lawmakers over to their party and vote against it. Israeli political critics broadly anticipated Netanyahu to seek every potential political plan to make this occur, taking upon Yamina members who are troubled about joining forces with Arab and leftist lawmakers.”Calm down. Netanyahu’s still prime minister for a few more days until the confidence vote and he’s going to fight every inch of the way to deny the new government its wafer-thin majority. This is still very far from over,” Anshel Pfeffer, political analyst for the liberal Haaretz newspaper, wrote on Twitter.

Netanyahu, who has yet to reply to Lapid’s decision, commands 30 seats in the 120-member Knesset, nearly twice as many as Lapid’s Yesh Atid party, and he is allied with at least three other spiritual and nationalist parties. Through the 12 years in the top office, Israel’s longest-serving leader has been an often polarizing personality at home and abroad. Netanyahu, 71, has asked to undermine the Bennett-Lapid alliance, stating it would threaten Israel’s security – an indication of attempts to restrict Iran’s nuclear program and maintain ever-fraught Palestinian relations. Lapid, a centrist, was assigned the task of creating a governing coalition after right-wing Netanyahu left to do so in the wake of a March 23 poll. He competed under a promise to “return sanity” to Israel, focusing on Netanyahu’s corruption analysis on charges which he refuses.

“This government will work for all Israel’s citizens, those who voted for it and those who did not. It will respect its opponents and do all it can to unites and connect all parts of Israeli society,” Lapid said on Twitter. The fresh government, if it is sworn in, will meet significant diplomatic, security, and economic difficulties. Iran, the moribund peace means with the Palestinians, a war violations inquiry by the International Criminal Court, and economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.

A source linked in the coalition discussions said the proposed fresh government would seek to hold consensus by avoiding hot-button ideological issues such as whether to join or cede-occupied West Bank boundary that Palestinians require for a state. Bennett has said that both sides would have to agree on such ideological problems in order to get the nation back on track, with the government deficit at 72.4% in 2020, up from 60% in 2019, and the deficit surging to 11.6% in 2020 from 3.7% in 2019.

“This is a night of great hope,” Gantz, who will remain in office under the coalition deals, said on Twitter as he set out on a trip to Washington in the aftermath of 11 days of intense combat with militants in Gaza last month and as world powers press on in restoring a nuclear agreement with Iran. An end to Netanyahu’s period may bring release from unprecedented domestic political turbulence, Israel has kept four elections in two years – but major transformations in Israel’s foreign policy develop less likely.