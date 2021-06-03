Pak government to stop the salaries of employees who fail to get vaccinated

On Thursday, the chief minister of Pakistan’s Sindh province ordered the officials to stop the salaries of government executives from July if they refuse to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The order was enacted during a meeting of the provincial task force on COVID-19 lead by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.”Government employees who do not get themselves vaccinated will have their salaries stopped from July,” Shah said.

An order on this has been declared to the finance ministry, officials said. The Sindh government has already settled June 5 as the deadline for all teachers in the region to get immunized in order to resume all educational institutions from June 7. According to the Sindh Health Department, 1,550,553 people have been vaccinated in the area so far, while 1,121,000 people have obtained the first dose and 429,000 people have been completely vaccinated against the virus.

On Thursday, Pakistan”s coronavirus toll reached 926,695 with confirming 2,028 cases in the last 24 hours, while 92 more deaths drove the death toll to 21,022, the health ministry said. Sindh reported the most crucial number of 1,041 infections and 22 deaths, after Punjab (432 cases, 48 deaths), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (326 cases, 18 deaths), Islamabad (89 cases), Balochistan (75 cases, 3 deaths), Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (57 cases, 1 death) and Gilgit-Baltistan (8 cases).