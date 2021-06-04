Former minister resign as MLA, quits party

Hyderabad: Senior leader of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and former Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Friday resigned from the post of MLA and also the primary membership of the party.

Eatela Rajender announced his resignation at a press conference at his residence. Rajender was removed from the K Chandrashekhar Rao Cabinet last month following allegations of land-grabbing.

“After 19 years of association with the party, I am resigning from the party and membership. In addition to the party membership and as stated earlier, Telanagana Cheif minister doesn’t have to remove me since I will myself give up my MLA post. I will announce my plan of action after discussing it with my followers. I have the support of the people of Telangana State,” he told reporters.

He is likely to join the BJP soon. He had met BJP national president JP Nadda at his residence in New Delhi on Monday. He met Nadda in the presence of BJP Telangana State in-charge Tarun Chugh and State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.