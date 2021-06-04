Indian Embassy launches WhatsApp helpline for essential needs

Kuwait City: The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has commenced special WhatsApp helpline numbers for different purposes as part of developing embassy services for Indian expatriates. Officials have arranged up to 12 WhatsApp helpline numbers for several embassy services. This is in addition to the landline, mobile, and email facilities now available for reaching the Indian Embassy.

Those who need embassy services can easily send a message to the appropriate WhatsApp number. The message should carry the full name, address, and contact number. Officials said the numbers were for sending WhatsApp messages only and should not be called. Current landline and mobile numbers can be used for phone calls. Messages sent to WhatsApp numbers, excluding emergency helpline numbers, will only be answered between 8 am and 4.30 pm on Sundays and Thursdays, officials said.

Embassy Services, Service Category, WhatsApp Numbers:

1. Passport – Excluding General Inquiries (Consular Wing) – + 965-65501767

2 Visas, Overseas Keralites, Attestation and Other Services (Consular Wing) – + 965-65501013

3. Hospital / Emergency Medical Services (Community Welfare Section) – + 965-65501587

4. Death Registration (Community Affairs) – + 965-65505246

5. Indian Associations in Kuwait (Community Affairs) – + 965-65501078

6. Women Domestic Workers- Visa 20 (Labor Wing) – + 965-65501754

7. Occupation – Visa 14,18, Male Domestic Workers – Visa 20 (Labor Wing) – + 965-65501769

8. Commercial Attestation (Commercial Wing) – + 965-65505097

9. Emergency Helpline – When Not During Office Hours (Administration Wing) – + 965-65501946

10. Passport – General Inquiries (Outsourced Center) – + 965-65506360

11, 12. Domestic Worker Problems – For Direct Calls and WhatsApp Messages (Outsourced Agency) – + 965-51759394, + 965-55157738