The government has issued an updated list for fines of up to Dh50,000 in UAE

The government has issued an updated list for fines of up to Dh50,000 for failing to comply with Covid-19 safety regulations. The list, issued by state news agency Wam, was re-released following the closure of an overcrowded restaurant in Satwa, a cafe in Karama, and an Abu Dhabi wedding at a private home.

The penalties and regulations are little changed from an earlier list published by the government in May. The Attorney General has set the list of fines, which apply federally. Authorities of individual emirates can issue additional measures.

A surge in Covid-19 cases in early September led to the UAE hitting a high on Saturday with a record 1,007 new cases in a single day. The authorities issued a warning that they are increasing inspections.

Here is the full list of updated fines:

Dh1,000: Retaking a Covid-19 test within two weeks without a valid reason, for misuse of chemicals for cleaning or pest control, for displaying, transferring, or storing food, health, veterinary, cosmetic, or pesticide products incorrectly

Dh2,000: For breaking health and hygiene standards for employees in the workplace or at shared residence spaces

Dh3,000: For breaching instructions to preserve health and to prevent the spread of communicable diseases

Dh5,000: For not adhering to social distancing, not wearing a face mask at an indoor public place, on public transport, in a vehicle with three or more people, or while walking or exercising in busy areas. For breaching preventive measures while exercising or taking part in sports or recreational activities in public or at hotel pools or beaches, for not disposing of temporary structures, clothes, luggage, or other items that may be contaminated and cannot be disinfected, visiting a healthcare facility unnecessarily, violating curfew timings by the relevant authorities, except for employees of the vital sector, the driver of a vehicle with more than two unrelated people (up to second-degree relatives). For not wearing a mask at a workplace. The employee will be fined Dh500 and the person in charge will be charged Dh5,000.

Dh10,000: Not adhering to provisions of communicable diseases law when burying or transporting the body of someone who died of a communicable disease, refusing a medical test upon the order of authorities, failing to adhere to precautionary measures when transferring workers, violating the capacity restrictions on transport and Dh50,000: For holding private classes, with an additional Dh20,000 fine for the host.

Dh20,000: Organizing public or private gatherings. Participants to be fined an additional Dh5,000 each

for refusing to install or register a smart tracking application, failing to carry the electronic tracking device for home quarantine cases, and for losing or destroying the device.

The UAE on Saturday reported 1,007 new cases of coronavirus. The daily number is the highest recorded since the pandemic broke out and officials in recent days have again warned that the rise in cases is down to the lax attitude of individuals and institutions who failed to abide by regulations.