Apple will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) today

For years, Apple has used WWDC to show what’s coming next to iOS and other software platforms that power the company’s most popular products, including the iPhone and Mac. iOS 15.

Apple today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 7 to 11, in an all-online format. Free for all developers, WWDC21 will offer unique insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Building on the record-breaking participation and learnings from last year’s online conference, WWDC21 is an opportunity for developers to learn about the new technologies, tools, and frameworks they rely on to build innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games.

Apple also announced that this year’s Swift Student Challenge will be an opportunity for young developers to demonstrate their coding skills by creating a Swift playground and is now accepting submissions.

As customers rely on Apple products more than ever to work, learn, express their creativity, entertain, and be entertained, WWDC21 will provide Apple’s worldwide community of more than 28 million developers, as well as the next generation of app developers, with the information and tools needed to turn their ideas into reality.

This year’s conference will include announcements from the keynote and State of the Union stages, online sessions, 1:1 labs offering technical guidance, and new ways for developers to interact with Apple engineers and designers to learn about the latest frameworks and technologies.

Apple will continue its long-standing tradition of supporting students who love to code with this year’s Swift Student Challenge, inviting them to create an interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced within three minutes. Swift Playgrounds is a revolutionary app for iPad and Mac that makes learning the Swift programming language interactive and fun.

Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms and provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud.